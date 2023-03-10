Switzerland to introduce subsidies for alpine PV

Switzerland made amendments to its Energy Act in October 2022, focusing on urgent measures to secure power supply in winter. The new Federal Law aims to enable and facilitate the construction of large-scale ground-mounted PV systems in the Swiss Alps, 1,500 meters or higher above sea level.

Details on the law have so far been scarce. Ahead of the official publication expected for April this year, pv magazine spoke with the co-author of the IEA-PVPS Task 1 report on PV applications in Switzerland, Lionel Block, about the changes to come.

“The idea is to really focus on winter PV production because in Switzerland we have better system yield (kWh/kWp) in the mountains than at lower altitudes, where there is a high concentration of clouds,” the renewable energy project manager at Swiss engineering firm Planair told pv magazine.

The measures will purportedly incentivize alpine PV projects with an annual energy production of at least 10 GWh, equivalent to an installed capacity of at least 8 MW, according to Block.

The Swiss government will purportedly subsidy up to 60% of the installation costs of eligible projects. “This includes the costs for cables, which can be very expensive in alpine PV,” said Block. “Costs for these alpine projects are around CHF 6 ($6.47)/W, compared to about CHF 1.2/W for urbane installations. With these very high subsidies, it can still be profitable for the owner.”

To classify for the subsidy, the projects must show a winter yield of at least 500 kWh/kWp, which is only possible in alpine conditions, according to Block. To meet this requirement, developers will probably focus on vertical PV installations and exploit the higher albedo of bifacial modules, the engineer added.

The winter yield will most likely be measured over a period of three years, according to Block. “There is a risk involved for project owners because if the yield condition isn’t met, the subsidy isn’t paid – but the law can also change,” he added.

The Swiss government aims to reach 2 TWh of alpine PV production with the incentive schem.

Last September, Swiss energy company Axpo commissioned a 2.2 MW vertical alpine PV project on the Muttsee Dam, almost 2,500 meters above sea level. It said it was then the largest alpine solar plant in Switzerland.