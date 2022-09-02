Axpo commissions 2.2 MW vertical alpine PV project on dam

Axpo said its new 2.2 MW system is the largest alpine solar plant in Switzerland. It is expected to supply around 3.3 million kWh of electricity per year, with an above-average electricity yield in the winter months.

Image: Axpo

From pv magazine Germany

Axpo has finished building a 2.2 MW PV system on the Muttsee Dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level.

The Swiss energy company secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for the project in January. The deal was the first bilateral agreement for an unsubsidized solar project in Switzerland.

The CHF 8 million ($8.2 million) vertical installation features 5,000 solar modules and can produce around 3 million kWh of electricity per year. It can provide a higher electricity yield than conventional ground-mounted systems due to the high-altitude location.

IWB, a Basel-based energy company, also participated in the construction of the PV plant via its Paneco subsidiary. It owns a 49% stake in the project.

