CIGS module manufacturer announces switch to perovskite

Ascent Solar says it will now use its 5 MW production facility in Thornton, Colorado, to bring perovskite technology from lab to fab.

“Effective immediately, the facility is now dedicated to the industrial commercialization of Ascent’s patent-pending perovskite solar technologies that are demonstrating lab efficiencies above 20%, comparable with rigid solar panels,” the US-based CIGS thin-film module manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, Ascent Solar also said last week that it will acquire 15 MW of manufacturing equipment from a “leading European manufacturer of thin-film solar technology.” It said the deal could significantly increase its core manufacturing capacity.

“This global production provides us with the near-term flexibility to make this significant investment in taking perovskite gains from lab to fab,” said Jeffrey Max, chief executive officer of Ascent Solar. “When translated to industrial scale, the efficiency gains we’ve recorded in the lab will be a game changer for the solar industry.”

The company's newly commissioned “Perovskite Center of Excellence” will include a dedicated team of experts focusing on research, development, manufacturing, and operations.

In December, Ascent Solar secured $50 million in equity financing. Its CIGS solar panels are made for use in space applications, airborne vehicles, agrivoltaics, and commercial and industrial applications.