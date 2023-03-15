German manufacturer opens heat pump factory in Slovakia

Vaillant has decided to more than double its annual heat pump production capacity to about 500,000 units by opening a new factory in Senica, Slovakia.

The Germany-based heating tech specialist said the “mega factory for electric heat pumps” has a floor space of 100,000 square meters. It is designed to produce 300,000 heat pumps per year. The company did not say which heat pump technology it will manufacture in the new factory, but its current portfolio includes air-source and ground-source heat pumps for residential applications.

In addition to the assembly lines, the new factory includes a training center for the company's partners, a visitor center, and a logistics hub. The facility will reportedly use electricity from 100% renewable sources and will be heated with heat pumps.

Vaillant says it has invested almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion) to expand its heat pump business since 2016.

“The focus was placed on upscaling production capacities at the company's headquarters in Remscheid as well as the production sites in France, the UK and Slovakia,” it said in a statement. “During the same period, the company also significantly increased its research and development resources and broadened its product portfolio in the heat pump segment.”

The manufacturer has also revealed plans to invest up to €1 billion in the years ahead to further expand production and develop digital services for heat pumps, if there is sufficient market demand.