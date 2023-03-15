German manufacturer opens heat pump factory in Slovakia

Vaillant has decided to more than double its annual heat pump production capacity to about 500,000 units by opening a new factory in Senica, Slovakia.
The Germany-based heating tech specialist said the “mega factory for electric heat pumps” has a floor space of 100,000 square meters. It is designed to produce 300,000 heat pumps per year. The company did not say which heat pump technology it will manufacture in the new factory, but its current portfolio includes air-source and ground-source heat pumps for residential applications.
In addition to the assembly lines, the new factory includes a training center for the company's partners, a visitor center, and a logistics hub. The facility will reportedly use electricity from 100% renewable sources and will be heated with heat pumps.
Vaillant says it has invested almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion) to expand its heat pump business since 2016.
Popular content
“The focus was placed on upscaling production capacities at the company's headquarters in Remscheid as well as the production sites in France, the UK and Slovakia,” it said in a statement. “During the same period, the company also significantly increased its research and development resources and broadened its product portfolio in the heat pump segment.”
The manufacturer has also revealed plans to invest up to €1 billion in the years ahead to further expand production and develop digital services for heat pumps, if there is sufficient market demand.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.