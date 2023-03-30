Tata Power Solar to build 300 MW of PV in India

From pv magazine India
Tata Power says its Tata Power Solar Systems unit has secured approval to set up a 300 MW solar project for state-owned coal miner NLC India in Rajasthan. The project value is $213.27 million.
The project will be located at Barsingar in Bikaner district. It is expected to generate more than 750 million units of electricity per year.
Popular content
NLC India is developing the project under the CPSU scheme, which mandates the use of domestically produced cells and modules. Tata Power Solar Systems will handle commissioning and will provide operation and maintenance support for three years post-completion. The project is set for commissioning within 18 months from the award of contract.
Tata Power Solar Systems’ total portfolio now stands at 11.5 GWp.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.