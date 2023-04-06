Town in Cyprus kicks off tender for 2.96 MW solar plant

The municipality of Aradippou, a town on the outskirts of Larnaca, Cyprus, has launched a tender to select an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for a 2.96 MW solar plant.
Prospective developers have until May 12 to submit their bids. Construction is expected to be completed within 15 months. The investment in the project has been estimated at €3.37 million ($3.67 million), plus valued-added tax. Financing will be provided via Europe's Thalia 2021-27 program.
“Aradippou is once again leading the way, creating a project that will give environmental as well as economic breath to our city,” said Aradippou’s mayor, Evangelos Evangelides.
The latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Cyprus had 464 MW of cumulative solar installations by the end of 2022.
