Serbia’s largest solar plant goes online

Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has announced that the country's largest PV facility has started commercial operations in the municipality of Lapovo, Šumadija district, central Serbia.
“The DeLasol solar power plant is the largest PV facility in Serbia and an example of how by using solar energy we can simultaneously improve the security of electricity supply and environmental protection,” said Energy Minister Dubravka Đedović.
The facility has a capacity of 9.9 MW and occupies an area of 12.5 hectares. It uses around 18,000 bifacial modules provided by an undisclosed manufacturer. The project developer is Belgrade-based MT-Komet.
The company has not revealed how the solar power generated by the facility will be commercialized.
ProCredit Banka Srbija agreed to finance the project with €9 million ($9.8 million). The lender had previously financed two solar projects built by MT-Komet in Kladovo.
Serbia is currently targeting to deploy 8.3 GW of PV by 2024, according to a new plan recently drafted by the government. Utility-scale PV projects could be built on 200,000 hectares of neglected, low-value agricultural land that could host 2 GW of solar, according to the draft.
The draft also envisages the construction of around 300 MW of PV plants, valued at €200 million, on land owned by state-owned power utility EPS, primarily on its coal ash dumps.
