Kosol Energie buys 850 MW PV module production line from SC Solar

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Kosol Energie is expanding its solar module production capacity in India to 1.1 GW per year with the addition of a new 850 MW line. It has given the 850 MW manufacturing line order to SC Solar and expects installation to be completed by the end of June. The company will further expand to a cumulative capacity of 1.9 GW with the commissioning of another 850 MW line by March 31, 2024.
Jeet Acharya, international solar and thermal manager for Kosol Energie, told pv magazine that the new 850 MW, fully automated line will be equipped with the latest testing facilities, in line with the IEC standard 2021. The expansion will allow the company to produce all types of modules with outputs ranging from 20 Wp to 720 Wp.
Popular content
“The new 850 MW line will be able to produce M10 and M12 mono PERC cells of p-type and n-type TopCon and HJT cells,” said Acharya. “With a very high efficiency of up to 24.5%, these modules will be an excellent choice for residential and commercial solar applications.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.