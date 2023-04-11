Kosol Energie buys 850 MW PV module production line from SC Solar

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Kosol Energie is expanding its solar module production capacity in India to 1.1 GW per year with the addition of a new 850 MW line. It has given the 850 MW manufacturing line order to SC Solar and expects installation to be completed by the end of June. The company will further expand to a cumulative capacity of 1.9 GW with the commissioning of another 850 MW line by March 31, 2024.

Jeet Acharya, international solar and thermal manager for Kosol Energie, told pv magazine that the new 850 MW, fully automated line will be equipped with the latest testing facilities, in line with the IEC standard 2021. The expansion will allow the company to produce all types of modules with outputs ranging from 20 Wp to 720 Wp.

Popular content

“The new 850 MW line will be able to produce M10 and M12 mono PERC cells of p-type and n-type TopCon and HJT cells,” said Acharya. “With a very high efficiency of up to 24.5%, these modules will be an excellent choice for residential and commercial solar applications.”