Projoy unveils microinverter to link up to 8 solar panels

Projoy Electric has released a new microinverter line with an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%.

“The new inverter series is suitable for rooftop PV systems with a capacity of up to 100 kW,” Asia-Pacific Sales Director Elvis Cui told pv magazine. “The device is slightly more expensive than common microinverters, but it results in lower project costs, as it can link together up to eight modules.”

The manufacturer offers three different versions of the PSOL series inverters. The PSOL-MS225OH has four MPPT inputs and can connect from four to eight solar panels. It has an operating voltage range of 18 V to 60 V, a maximum input voltage of 60 V, and a maximum input current of 18.5 A. It features a maximum output of 2.25 kW and a nominal output current of 10.2 A. Its efficiency reaches 97.0% and the California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency is 96.5%.

The PSOL-MS300OH variant has six MPPT inputs and can connect from five to six solar panels. It has an operating voltage range of 18 V to 60 V, a maximum input voltage of 60 V, and a maximum input current of 18.5 A. It features a maximum output of 3 kW and a nominal output current of 13.6 A. Its offers 97.1% efficiency and has a CEC efficiency rating of 96.6%.

The most efficient model – the PSOL-MS300OL device – has four MPPT inputs and can connect from seven to eight solar panels. It has an operating voltage range of 32.120 V, a maximum input voltage of 120 V, and a maximum input current of 15 A. It features a maximum output of 3 kW and a nominal output current of 13.6 A. Its efficiency rating is 97.2%, with a CEC efficiency of 96.7%.

All of the devices measure 349 mm x 326 mm x 60 mm and weigh between 6.4 kg and 6.8 kg. They all feature IP67 enclosures and cooling systems based on natural convection.

“We originally conceived this new product for the Brazilian market, where there is high demand for distributed generation,” Cui said “But we are now beginning to sell the new product to other markets such as Poland. We currently have a production capacity of 30 MW for this new product.”

Projoy is based in Suzhou, China.