Mitani Sangyo unveils solar carport for bifacial panels

Japan's Mitani Sangyo has unveiled a new solar carport design that is suitable for bifacial solar panels. The carport is made of aluminum structures developed by Sankyo Aluminum, a unit of Sankyo Tateyama, and solar panels distributed by Mitani Sangyo itself.

The two-car carport is designed to host solar panels with a combined capacity of 6.1 kW. Mitani Sangyo says it is particularly suitable for snowy areas, as its aluminum structure features a snow load resistance of 150 cm and wind pressure of 46 meters per second.

Sankyo Aluminum said it developed the carport aluminum structure by making use of the technical capabilities it has developed in building conventional carports. It said the structure is based on high-quality, high-strength aluminum, but it did not provide additional technical details.

Mitani Sangyo is also active in the solar energy business with the sale of residential and commercial PV systems, as well as batteries. Its energy division also provides gas products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fuel batteries for home use, and wind power systems.

Popular content