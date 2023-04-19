Mibet unveils new balcony solar mounting structure

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has developed a new balcony solar mounting structure. The system is pre-bolted and fixed, which reportedly eliminates the need for welding and drilling during installation.

“The mounting system can be installed directly on the balcony or wall without taking up extra space or causing damage to the building structure,” a Mibet spokesperson told pv magazine. “The mount is suitable for the main types of photovoltaic modules on the market, and only one or two people are needed for easy installation.”

The structure is made of aluminum with an anodized surface. The stainless-steel fastener has been coated via hot-dip galvanization, which purportedly gives it excellent anti-corrosion and anti-aging properties. It is available in natural silver or other customizable colors.

The mounting system is attached to balcony railings with curved hooks and can be adapted to different types of balconies. It can also be mounted on balcony or terrace walls with expansion bolts, on concrete garage rooftops, or on flat rooftops with cement ballast.

It allows for a PV panel title angle of 10 degrees to 30 degrees. It can withstand wind loads of up to 30 meters per second and snow loads of up to 1.0 KN/m2. The mounting system comes with a 10-year warranty and has TUV certification.