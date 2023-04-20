German startup unveils mobile, tiltable PV modules

From pv magazine Germany

Sinn Power, a German startup specializing in floating PV, has presented its new SKipp mobile, tiltable photovoltaic solution.

The new product does not have to be anchored in the ground and is therefore particularly suitable for deployment in nature reserves and water-protection areas, where no ground anchoring or piling is permitted.

According to Sinn Power, its solar modules remain upright even in strong winds. The modules can be tilted and feature a pendulum weight to ensure they return to their vertical position, even in windy conditions.

“Tipping over can be ruled out, even without anchoring the modules to the ground,” the manufacturer stated.

Systems using this product can use bifacial solar modules oriented vertically in an east-west direction. This boosts output, especially during morning and evening hours, compared to traditional southern-oriented photovoltaic systems. The system also produces more solar power in winter, like other vertical PV installations deployed at high latitudes.

“With SKipp, we have redesigned open ground-mounted and agrivoltaic systems,” explained Philipp Sinn, founder and managing director of the German company. “This photovoltaic solution meets the highest technical requirements and at the same time offers our customers maximum flexibility and optimal electricity yield in terms of location and duration of use.”