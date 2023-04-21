India’s NTPC launches 1.5 GW/9 GWh energy storage tender

From pv magazine India

NTPC Renewable Energy is accepting bids to develop at least 1.5 GW/9 GWh of cumulative energy storage capacity anywhere in India, provided they are connected to the inter-state transmission system. The project will be awarded by competitive bidding followed by reverse auction and developed on a build-own-operate basis.

Successful bidders will sign a 25-year energy storage service agreement with NTPC REL on an annual fixed charge basis. The renewable energy will be supplied by NTPC REL for charging the energy storage project, which will be used to meet its round-the-clock renewable and/or peak power requirements on an “on-demand” basis.

The minimum project size will be 100 MW/600 MWh. NTPC REL will not consider already commissioned projects. However, projects under construction or not yet commissioned will be evaluated if they are not already accepted under any other central or state schemes.