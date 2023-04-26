Photovoltaics for conveyor belts

Sinn Power, a German startup specializing in floating PV, and France-based solar module manufacturer Recom have deployed a 1-km solar array on a conveyor belt at a gravel plant in Bavaria, Germany.
Recom supplied 1,760 bifacial heterojunction modules for the project, with each module outputting 470 W. The array has a total capacity of 850 kW and generates 877 W per m2. Sinn Power designed and provided the aluminum mounting structure for the project.
The aluminum structure can be used with conveyor belts up to 2.5 m high and is supported by concrete basements. Each mounting structure is 5.5 m long and can host up to 10 solar modules. It features a wind load of 27.5 m/s (99 km/h) (WLZ3) and a snow load of 2.06 kN/m2. The mounting structure can be attached to the existing conveyor belt structure via a clamping system.
Popular content
Recom stated that the conveyor belt photovoltaic system is designed according to Eurocode 1DIN1991-1-3 and Eurocode DIN1991-1, and that the verification of the system's structural stability is performed by Finite Element Method (FEM) simulation and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis.
According to the companies, this innovative solution maximizes profitability by directly feeding electricity to the conveyor belt where it is required, without any loss of performance. The aluminum structure is robust and can withstand environmental forces, while being easy to transport and install.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.