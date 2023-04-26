Photovoltaics for conveyor belts

The aluminum structure can be used with conveyor belts up to 2.5 m high and is supported by concrete basements. Each mounting structure is 5.5 m long and can host up to 10 solar modules. It features a wind load of 27.5 m/s (99 km/h) (WLZ3) and a snow load of 2.06 kN/m2. The mounting structure can be attached to the existing conveyor belt structure via a clamping system.

Recom stated that the conveyor belt photovoltaic system is designed according to Eurocode 1DIN1991-1-3 and Eurocode DIN1991-1, and that the verification of the system's structural stability is performed by Finite Element Method (FEM) simulation and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis.

According to the companies, this innovative solution maximizes profitability by directly feeding electricity to the conveyor belt where it is required, without any loss of performance. The aluminum structure is robust and can withstand environmental forces, while being easy to transport and install.