Argentina deployed 80 MW of new solar in Q1

Argentina had reached a cumulative PV capacity of 1,104 MW at the end of 2022, according to recent data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which means this capacity should now stand at 1,184 MW.

In 2022, the newly installed PV capacity was only 33 MW and in 2021 it was around 300 MW.

Overall, the country had around 5 GW of operational renewable energy capacity connected to its grid at the end of March. Data from the energy market operator Cammesa reveal that this was enough to cover 12.1% of Argentina's electricity demand in the first quarter of this year.

The most significant moment of the quarter for the renewable generation sector was reportedly on February 19, 2023, at 10:20 a.m., when the instantaneous record of demand-supply from renewable energy was recorded, with 32.2% of the electricity demand being provided by these sources, exceeding the previous mark 31.3% achieved on Oct. 8, 2022.