Tokyo sets up purchasing groups for solar panels, batteries

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it plans to set up purchasing group of citizens and businesses for the collective acquisition of solar panels and batteries.
“In the past, purchase groups have shown to be able to reduce installation costs, including equipment construction costs, by between 10% and 20%,” the city administration said.
It noted that registering for the program will not entail an obligation to purchase the products. Participants will have the option to buy PV systems and batteries separately, in addition to solar-plus-storage packages.
The program will span from April 28 to July 31. Participation in the program can be combined with other incentives that are already being offered by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for solar and storage.
In December, the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly approved new mandatory PV requirements for new buildings and homes from 2025. The rules apply to new homes with rooftop spaces of more than 20 square meters and buildings with total rooftop spaces of less than 2,000 square meters. They will also require businesses to install solar arrays on 30% of their rooftop surfaces. Some parts of the city could face requirements for 85% of all rooftops to be covered by PV.
