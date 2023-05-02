LG unveils US residential energy storage system

From pv magazine USA
The market for interconnected home energy solutions is being stimulated by recent policy changes in US states such as California and North Carolina. These new policies are affecting the production value of residential solar energy and its application to distributed energy solutions like home storage and EV charging systems.
LG’s new residential storage system connects two 10-hour batteries or 16-hour Prime battery modules in parallel to offer a capacity of 19.2 kWh to 32 kWh, with a maximum output of 9.6kW from the inverter.
Prime+ launches across the U.S. beginning this week and represents LG’s first residential energy storage system that includes an inverter in the North American market under its own brand name.
The company reports that the storage system’s modular architecture and plug-and-play design of the inverter ensures easy installation and compatibility with any existing photovoltaic array.
“It takes less than 10 minutes for full inverter and battery commissioning, substantially lifting the time burden for the installers,” said Ryan Simpson, sales director of LGES ESS Team in North America.
Prime+ is designed as a retrofit option for partial or whole home backup due to its compatibility with the existing PV systems. The company said that the new solution is expected to benefit California residents, as the third iteration of net energy metering (NEM 3.0), which took effect in mid-April.
