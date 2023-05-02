The Hydrogen Stream: Swiss team sets record solar-to-hydrogen rate

Plug Power has delivered three containerized electrolyzers to Hungary-based Ganzair for two projects. One is the Bukkabrany Solar PV Park project, which will generate 850 kg of hydrogen daily to be mixed with the local gas pipeline to heat homes and businesses. The other project, Aquamarine, will test the use of hydrogen for storage purposes. The New York-based company said that this will demonstrate the long-duration energy storage potential of green hydrogen. The 3 1 MW containerized electrolyzer systems will be installed later this year. These are Plug's first electrolyzer systems delivered in the EU and are expected to be the first in operation.

