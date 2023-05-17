New platform to purchase and sell PV, wind projects in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish company nTeaser recently launched a new online platform to help investors to buy wind and solar projects from renewable energy developers in Spain.

“The first projects for sale are already available,” the company's founder, Carmen Izquierdo, told pv magazine at the the Solar + Storage España event last week in Barcelona.

Izquierdo said transactions can be carried out and concluded without intermediaries. NTeaser claims it has already about 150 registered industry investors on the platform.

“The renewable energy sector is not very transparent and is highly fragmented. Izquierdo said. “Asset and project sales are slow, expensive and inefficient, as they require negotiating with several investors simultaneously, with different requirements from each of them. There are also too many intermediaries who charge high commissions, which considerably reduces the profitability of a project.”

The platform, which offers the possibility of registering as a developer or as an investor, is free of charge. The marketplace includes solar and wind projects in all phases of development and geographies, and includes a filter with several parameters such as project size and ground typology.

The nTeaser team also offers free assistance and support.

“As a promoter, you will receive multiple offers from interested and verified investors in a matter of days, but anonymously,” Izquierdo said. “Then, it allows you to select up to three offers to perform due diligence, initiate negotiations and sign a purchase agreement.”

NTeaser says it does not require sales commissions or exclusivity.

“We do not try to sell other services either, we only charge the buyer 1% in case of success,” Izquierdo said.

The platform currently incorporates projects in Spain and Mexico, with plans to expand to Italy and LatAm in the near future, she added.