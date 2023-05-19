Solar carport for high snow loads

Japanese PV system integrator Next Energy has unveiled a solar carport that is purportedly able to withstand high snow loads of up to 150 cm.
The Dulight150 carport hosts bifacial solar panels with a power output of 590 W and an efficiency of 21.1%. It is available in four different versions with capacities ranging from 3.5 kW to 10.62 kW.
The smallest model can host six PV panels and between two and three vehicles. The largest version can host 18 panels and up to nine vehicles.
The manufacturer said the higher snow load capacity was achieved by using a structure with reinforced beams and increasing the number of pillars in front and back from 2 to 3. It also claimed that this architecture provides load-bearing performance to both the mounting frame and the solar panels.
The company began selling the system in Japan at the end of April.
Next Energy is based in Komagane, Nagano prefecture, and has been active in the Japanese PV sector since 2003. It sells and installs residential, commercial and industrial solar arrays and also distributed second-life solar panels. It also operates a solar module recycling center.
