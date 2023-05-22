Sinexcel unveils silicon carbide hybrid inverters for residential applications

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sinexcel will unveil new hybrid inverters for residential applications this week at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China.

“Our new hybrid inverter utilizes advanced silicon carbide technology, providing longer lifespan, higher efficiency, and a compact size,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It offers excellent compatibility and load adaptability, supporting up to 15 units in parallel and AC coupling.”

Sinexcel offers the Isuna inverter in four versions, ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW of power output. The nominal output current ranges from 13.6 A to 27.2 A. Featuring an efficiency of 97.5% to 98.0% and a European efficiency of 97.2% to 97.5%, the inverter operates with an MPPT voltage range of 80 V to 550 V, a nominal input voltage of 360 V, and a maximum input current of 13 A.

The new product is designed with an IP65 enclosure and utilizes a cooling system based on natural convection. It integrates a lithium-ion battery with a nominal voltage of 48 V and a maximum charging and discharging current ranging from 75 A to 100 A.

“The latest Sinexcel Isuna series offers single-phase and three-phase residential hybrid inverters that enable both on-grid and off-grid functionality, along with intelligent control of electric energy,” the manufacturer said. “Its modern exterior design perfectly aligns with the concept of a smart home, making it an ideal choice for residential energy solutions.”