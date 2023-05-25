German manufacturer unveils 10 kWh residential redox flow battery

From pv magazine Germany
German redox flow battery manufacturer Prolux Solutions, a unit of Swiss building supplier Arbonia, has developed a new residential storage system with a capacity of 10 kWh.
It claims that the STORAC 4/10 battery has a charging and discharging capacity of 4 kW and a peak power of 5 kW. It is designed to be coupled with PV systems in homes with a high consumption profile.
The AC-coupled storage device can provide emergency power and can be cascaded. Its depth of discharge is 100%, according to the manufacturer. The battery features a Modbus RTU (RS485) interface and does not use rare earth minerals, says the company. It reportedly consists of easily recyclable metal and plastic.
Prolux Solutions says that all components can be repaired indefinitely. It notes that the vanadium electrolyte also retains at least 95% of its capacity, even after 20 years, so it can be reused indefinitely.
The company develops its storage systems in Germany and manufactures them in Stribro, Czech Republic. The plant has up to 700 employees.
