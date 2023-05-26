New mergers, acquisitions in Latin America’s renewable energy market

From pv magazine Latin America
iDeals-M&A Community has shared with pv magazine the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the renewable field that have been announced in April in Latin America. According to the data, eight M&A deals and 10 in the financing and investment sector were announced last month.
M&A agreements
- Enel Perú has sold assets to the Chinese company CSGI for $2.9 billion.
- Enel will merge power generation units in Peru.
- In Mexico, Fonadin agreed to acquire more than 8,400 MW of combined cycle gas plants from Iberdrola.
- Britain's Allotrope Energy received a $6.7 million capital injection from Suzano Ventures to make batteries from trees by partnering with Brazil-based pulp producer Suzano.
- ArcelorMittal and Casa Dos Ventos set up a joint venture for a 554 MW wind project in Brazil.
- Iberdrola's subsidiary in Brazil, Neoenergia, and the Singapore investment company GIC created a joint venture to develop a transmission network in Brazil for €430 million ($472 million).
- The US investment group BlackRock increased its share in Brazilian power company Cemig, which went from 9.913% in 2022 to 10.015%.
- Investors Pash Global and Erih Holdings have announced a joint venture to develop and invest in green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Colombia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Serbia by 2030.
Financing and investment operations
- Canada's IPP Innergex closed $49.5 million in financing for a battery energy storage project in Chile.
- Enerfín, the Elecnor Group's renewable energy subsidiary, obtained a $57 million loan for a 129 MW solar project in Colombia.
- Enel secured €600 million in financing from the EIB and SACE to support sustainable energy investments in Latin America.
- Spain's Solatio Energia announced an investment of BRL 8.5 billion ($1.69 billion) in a 2.5 GW PV plant in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul.
- BN Engenharia will build 738 MW of SPIC and Canadian Solar projects in Brazil for BRL 2 billion ($400 million).
- BNDES financed 144 MW of solar projects for 49 new plants from Brazilian company (re)energisa with BRL 700 million ($139 million).
- BNDES financed 202.5 MW of wind energy in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte for BRL 907 million ($180 million).
- Lightsource BP completed $152 million financing for a 210 MWp solar park in Brazil.
- Three PV plants and four wind farm projects in Mexico secured low-rate loans.
- French multinational Engie announced plans to invest $1.8 billion in renewable energy in Chile.
