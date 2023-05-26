New mergers, acquisitions in Latin America’s renewable energy market

The Rubí plant in Moquegua, with 144.48 MW, is currently the largest solar park in Peru.

From pv magazine Latin America

iDeals-M&A Community has shared with pv magazine the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the renewable field that have been announced in April in Latin America. According to the data, eight M&A deals and 10 in the financing and investment sector were announced last month.

M&A agreements

Enel Perú has sold assets to the Chinese company CSGI for $2.9 billion. Enel will merge power generation units in Peru. In Mexico, Fonadin agreed to acquire more than 8,400 MW of combined cycle gas plants from Iberdrola. Britain's Allotrope Energy received a $6.7 million capital injection from Suzano Ventures to make batteries from trees by partnering with Brazil-based pulp producer Suzano. ArcelorMittal and Casa Dos Ventos set up a joint venture for a 554 MW wind project in Brazil. Iberdrola's subsidiary in Brazil, Neoenergia, and the Singapore investment company GIC created a joint venture to develop a transmission network in Brazil for €430 million ($472 million). The US investment group BlackRock increased its share in Brazilian power company Cemig, which went from 9.913% in 2022 to 10.015%. Investors Pash Global and Erih Holdings have announced a joint venture to develop and invest in green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Colombia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Serbia by 2030.

Financing and investment operations

Canada's IPP Innergex closed $49.5 million in financing for a battery energy storage project in Chile. Enerfín, the Elecnor Group's renewable energy subsidiary, obtained a $57 million loan for a 129 MW solar project in Colombia. Enel secured €600 million in financing from the EIB and SACE to support sustainable energy investments in Latin America. Spain's Solatio Energia announced an investment of BRL 8.5 billion ($1.69 billion) in a 2.5 GW PV plant in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul. BN Engenharia will build 738 MW of SPIC and Canadian Solar projects in Brazil for BRL 2 billion ($400 million). BNDES financed 144 MW of solar projects for 49 new plants from Brazilian company (re)energisa with BRL 700 million ($139 million). BNDES financed 202.5 MW of wind energy in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte for BRL 907 million ($180 million). Lightsource BP completed $152 million financing for a 210 MWp solar park in Brazil. Three PV plants and four wind farm projects in Mexico secured low-rate loans. French multinational Engie announced plans to invest $1.8 billion in renewable energy in Chile.