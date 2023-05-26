Slenergy emerges as new one-stop solar shop for Europe

“The ship is already on its way,” said Pensee Liu, president of Slenergy, a new solar company. It was launched less than a year ago, but benefits from a decade of experience in electronics manufacturing. It makes one-stop-shop residential PV solutions.
The company made its debut at the SNEC conference in Shanghai, China, showcasing its products for the first time. Among the new entrants at the trade show, Slenergy – a manufacturer with a factory in Chuzhou, in China's Anhui province – said that it produces 15 GW of inverters per year. While currently serving the Chinese market, the company is also exporting to Germany and the Netherlands. Expansion into additional European markets is planned throughout the year, with distribution companies set to be established in Germany, Spain, and Australia.
The ship mentioned by Liu carries the initial shipment of Slenergy's iShare-Home systems bound for Germany. What distinguishes the company is that customers can purchase everything they need from a single supplier, including modules, inverters, batteries, cables, EV-wallboxes, and racking, all packaged together. Installers or end-customers no longer need to select and configure different products; they simply choose the desired system size.
Installation services will be streamlined as Slenergy aims to train installation companies to work specifically with its system. Only installers certified by Slenergy will be authorized to mount the systems on residential rooftops. In exchange, distributors and installers can benefit from simplified logistics, as the systems are pre-assembled and packaged as complete units in warehouses. There is no need to select cable thicknesses or sort batteries and inverters based on size. The cables also come with pre-installed terminals, and the racking solution is directly supplied with the system.
Initially, the company will offer PERC modules, but plans to switch to TOPcon modules next year. The PERC module generates 405 W, has a short circuit current of 13.76 A, an efficiency rating of 20.70%, and weighs 21.2 kg.
According to Slenergy, their smallest system requires around 20 m2 to 30 m2 of roof area, while the largest system covers between 120 m2 and 135 m2. The hybrid inverters have a nominal AC output power ranging from 4 kW to 15 kW. The systems can provide full back-up power equivalent to the respective AC output of the model. The European weighted inverter efficiency ranges from 97.3% to 97.5%, depending on the system size.
The batteries consist of up to four modules, each with 4.6 kWh of usable capacity. CATL supplies the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer says that the batteries can be discharged up to 90% and have a projected lifespan of 10,000 cycles. Slenergy offers a 10-year performance warranty on the battery. The system is IP65 protected, allowing for outdoor installation.
