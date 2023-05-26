Slenergy emerges as new one-stop solar shop for Europe

“The ship is already on its way,” said Pensee Liu, president of Slenergy, a new solar company. It was launched less than a year ago, but benefits from a decade of experience in electronics manufacturing. It makes one-stop-shop residential PV solutions.

The company made its debut at the SNEC conference in Shanghai, China, showcasing its products for the first time. Among the new entrants at the trade show, Slenergy – a manufacturer with a factory in Chuzhou, in China's Anhui province – said that it produces 15 GW of inverters per year. While currently serving the Chinese market, the company is also exporting to Germany and the Netherlands. Expansion into additional European markets is planned throughout the year, with distribution companies set to be established in Germany, Spain, and Australia.