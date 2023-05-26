Winaico launches new 430 W n-type TOPCon solar module series

The compact bifacial glass-glass modules are to be delivered from the third quarter. They are available in two different variants with an efficiency of 22.02 and 21.76%.

Winaico intends to deliver the new solar modules in the third quarter.

Image: Winaico

From pv magazine Germany

Winaico will soon be offering n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules in Europe.

The company is aiming to achieve an increase in output of the bifacial modules to 430 W with an efficiency of 22.02% by market launch. As a full-black variant, the solar module will achieve an output of 425 W and an efficiency of 21.76%, according to the PV manufacturer.

The dimensions of the modules are 1722 x 1134 x 35 mm. Winaico provides a product guarantee of 30 years, whereby at least 87.4% of the performance is still guaranteed after 30 years.

The modules use 2 x 2 mm of hardened, highly transparent glass, which is 0.4 millimeters above the current industry average. The module frame provides good resistance to the effects of weather with a mechanical resilience of 810 kg per square meter. The first modules should be delivered in the third quarter.

