Winaico launches new 430 W n-type TOPCon solar module series

From pv magazine Germany
Winaico will soon be offering n-type TOPCon glass-glass modules in Europe.
The company is aiming to achieve an increase in output of the bifacial modules to 430 W with an efficiency of 22.02% by market launch. As a full-black variant, the solar module will achieve an output of 425 W and an efficiency of 21.76%, according to the PV manufacturer.
The dimensions of the modules are 1722 x 1134 x 35 mm. Winaico provides a product guarantee of 30 years, whereby at least 87.4% of the performance is still guaranteed after 30 years.
The modules use 2 x 2 mm of hardened, highly transparent glass, which is 0.4 millimeters above the current industry average. The module frame provides good resistance to the effects of weather with a mechanical resilience of 810 kg per square meter. The first modules should be delivered in the third quarter.
