Portugal launches floating solar tender

From pv magazine Spain
The Empresa de Desenvolvimento e Infraestruturas do Alqueva (EDIA), controlled by the Ministry of Agriculture of Portugal, has launched an international tender for the construction of five floating photovoltaic plants. These plants will be located in the reservoirs of Ferreira do Alentejo, Almeidas, Pias, Penedrão, and Monte Novo.
The five projects will have a combined capacity of 4.5 MW and require a total investment of around €4.3 million ($4.6 million).
The tender includes the maintenance of the facilities for three years from entry into operation.
The plants will feed the adjacent pumping stations, with an estimated annual production of 7 GWh.
Popular content
It is anticipated that this is the first of a set of four tenders that will be launched at the end of summer, in a global investment of about €60 million that will correspond to the installation of about 70 MW.
EDIA's intention is to replicate the success of the floating solar plant installed in the Cuba-Este reservoir, in operation since 2020.
Portuguese researchers from the University of Évora recently found that the installed capacity of floating solar systems could exceed the 7 GW target defined in the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.