Portugal launches floating solar tender

The five projects will have a combined capacity of 4.5 MW and require a total investment of around €4.3 million ($4.6 million).

The tender includes the maintenance of the facilities for three years from entry into operation.

The plants will feed the adjacent pumping stations, with an estimated annual production of 7 GWh.

It is anticipated that this is the first of a set of four tenders that will be launched at the end of summer, in a global investment of about €60 million that will correspond to the installation of about 70 MW.

EDIA's intention is to replicate the success of the floating solar plant installed in the Cuba-Este reservoir, in operation since 2020.

Portuguese researchers from the University of Évora recently found that the installed capacity of floating solar systems could exceed the 7 GW target defined in the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan 2030.