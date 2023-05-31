India’s Livsol unveils wall-mounted battery inverter

From pv magazine India

Livsol has unveiled wall-mounted solar inverters with in-built lithium-ion batteries. The lithium batteries can be charged with solar, as well as grid electricity.

The inverters come in power ratings of 300 VA, 1 kVA, 2 kVA, 3 kVA, and 5 kVA, with operating voltages of 12.8 V, 12.8 V, 25.6 V, 51.2 V, and 48 V, respectively.

“The inverter is designed to be tabletop, so you can easily install it in a convenient location and this inverter is easy to operate and comes with a user-friendly interface that displays important information such as input voltage, output voltage, frequency, battery voltage, load status, protections, configuration settings and more,” stated Livsol. “The inverter automatically selects the solar power source first to charge the batteries and support the load during the day. This lowers the power consumption for battery charging and lowers the cost of electricity for our consumers.”

The 300 VA system weighs 8.5 kg and measures 240 mm x 250 mm x 230 mm. The 5 kVA system weighs 52 kg and measures 495 mm x 430 mm x 47 mm. The 5 kVA model can provide power backup for 10 to 11 hours at a 400 W load.