Novel design for inverted all-perovskite bilayer solar cells with 24.83% efficiency

An international research team has developed a novel design for inverted all-perovskite bilayer solar cells. The design incorporates bilayer heterojunctions with different perovskite materials, allowing for enhanced absorption across multiple regions of the light spectrum.

They used a top absorber based on a type of lead-halide perovskite known as methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) and a bottom absorber made of a perovskite material known as FA 0.5 MA 0.5 Pb 0.5 Sn 0.5 I 3 . The two absorbers have energy bandgaps of 1.55 eV and 1.25 eV, respectively.

The researchers also used SCAPS-1D solar cell capacitance software, which is a simulation tool for thin-film solar cells that was developed by the University of Ghent in Belgium, to simulate several cell designs.

“By varying the parameters of the absorber layers and work-function of the contacts we show improved performance for the proposed device,” the researchers said. “In addition, it is illustrated the temperature of the cell plays a significant role in the functionality of this bilayer cell.”

They said the thickness of the two layers has a significant effect on the performance of the bilayer cell and the thickness of the wide bandgap absorber layer should be thinner than the narrow bandgap.

“The best thickness for MAPbI 3 and FA 0.5 MA 0.5 Pb 0.5 Sn 0.5 I 3 is 100 nm and 600 nm, respectively,” they said.

The scientists designed the solar cell with a substrate made of fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO), a hole-transporting material (HTM) based on PEDOT:PSS, the two absorbers, an electron acceptor made of phenyl-C61-butyric acid methyl ester (PCBM), and a metal contact made of aluminum (Al).

Through a series of simulations conducted under standard illumination conditions, the research group found that the cell could achieve a power conversion efficiency of 24.83%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.9 V, a short-circuit current density of 34.76 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 79.4%.

The scientists introduced the new cell technology in “Performance analyses of highly efficient inverted all-perovskite bilayer solar cell,” which was recently published in Scientific Reports. The research group includes academics from the University of Tabriz in Iran and the Bilkent University in Turkey.