Futurasun acquires solar perovskite startup

Futurasun, an Italian module manufacturer, has acquired Rome-based Solertix. It now aims to bring its perovskite-based solar cell technology closer to commercial production.

Image: Futurasun

Italian solar module manufacturer Futurasun has acquired Rome-based solar perovskite startup Solertix for an undisclosed sum.

Solartix is a spinoff of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. It was created under the Organic Solar Center (CHOSE), which was set up by Professor Aldo Di Carlo, who will now assume the position of president of the scientific committee of the new company.

“Perovskite is the future of high-efficiency photovoltaics, and in this specific R&D segment, we couldn't afford not to be key players, working alongside those who are dedicated to scientific research at the highest academic levels,” said Futurasun CEO Alessandro Barin.

The transaction is part of the company's expansion plans, which include the construction of a 10 GW solar cell factory in China and a 3 GW module manufacturing facility in Italy. It currently operates 1 GW of solar module capacity at two sites in China. Its Italian staff focus on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions, and modules with independent sections.

