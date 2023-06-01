Futurasun acquires solar perovskite startup

Italian solar module manufacturer Futurasun has acquired Rome-based solar perovskite startup Solertix for an undisclosed sum.
Solartix is a spinoff of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. It was created under the Organic Solar Center (CHOSE), which was set up by Professor Aldo Di Carlo, who will now assume the position of president of the scientific committee of the new company.
“Perovskite is the future of high-efficiency photovoltaics, and in this specific R&D segment, we couldn't afford not to be key players, working alongside those who are dedicated to scientific research at the highest academic levels,” said Futurasun CEO Alessandro Barin.
Popular content
The transaction is part of the company's expansion plans, which include the construction of a 10 GW solar cell factory in China and a 3 GW module manufacturing facility in Italy. It currently operates 1 GW of solar module capacity at two sites in China. Its Italian staff focus on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions, and modules with independent sections.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.