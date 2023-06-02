Ecoflow unveils new balcony PV system

Ecoflow has announced the launch of a balcony solar system equipped with a portable electrical station. The Ecoflow Powerstream offering includes a microinverter, four 100 W flexible solar panels, smart plugs, and the EcoFlow app for monitoring and optimizing energy usage in real time.
Ecoflow offers the system in three versions, without storage, with 1 kWh of storage, or with 2 kWh of storage. The kit is also available with two 400 W rigid solar panels in an offer aimed at homeowners. The price range varies from €1,000 ($1,077) to €2,700 depending on the options chosen.
According to the manufacturer, the device has a maximum solar power of 800 W and can generate up to 1,039 kWh of electricity per year according to tests carried out in Germany.
“With the integrated energy management system, the microinverter will be able to distribute the right amount of electricity to each device, and the surplus to the portable power station,” Ecoflow said in a press release.
The system can be installed without the intervention of professionals. Flat cables are designed to pass through gaps in doors and windows to avoid drilling into walls. The plug-and-play device is available for purchase online.
California-based Ecoflow recently opened its European headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany.
