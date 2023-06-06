Philippines publishes list of qualified bidders for 11.6 GW renewables auction

The Green Energy Auction Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (GEA-BEAC) of the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has published a list of qualified bidders for the Second Green Energy Auction Round (GEA-2).

“A total of 339 out of 378 submissions of registration for different renewable energy (RE) technologies from 118 companies were found compliant to participate further in the bidding process for the 11,600 MW offered RE capacities,” the GEA-BEAC said in a statement. “The auction proper to be held on 19 June 2023 will have three stages corresponding to the annual installation targets – 2024, 2025, and 2026. The installations will be sited across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao grids. Qualified bidders will be given a forty-five-minute period to place and enter their bids for each [renewable energy] technology for target year installation.”

The selected developers will secure 20-year power purchase agreements.

In the first procurement exercise , which concluded in June 2022, the authorities allocated 2 GW of renewable energy capacity, with 1.49 GW coming from solar power.

The main winner of the auction was Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC), which secured three PV projects with capacities of 200 MW, 280 MW, and 450 MW, in the Luzon region. It also won a 300 MW solar project in the Visayas region and a 200 MW scheme on the island of Mindanao.