Italy hit 2.3 GW/3.9 GWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of March

By the end of March, Italy had installed 311,189 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

The storage systems have a combined capacity of 2,329 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 3,946 MWh. This compares to 1588 MW/2,848 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The new capacity for the first quarter of this year was 741 MW/1,098 MWh spread across 80,199 new storage systems. The new capacity for 2022 was 1,121 MW/2,032 MWh, which marked the strongest year ever recorded for storage deployment in the country.

According to the new figures, around 99% of the batteries are connected to a PV system. Most of the storage systems have been deployed in the region of Lombardy, with a combined capacity of 448 MW/753 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.