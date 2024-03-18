Cuba addresses energy crisis with 2 GW of solar

Cuban Minister of Energy Vicente de la O Levy said in a recent press conference that the government plans to install 92 solar projects to add an installed capacity of 2 GW by 2028.
The minister said in a statement that groundworks on the first facility are already being carried out at the chosen locations, and the resources for their assembly and completion are guaranteed, “once they arrive in the nation.”
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Cuba had 258 MW of installed solar power by the end of 2022.
