Australian developer moves forward with solar-to-hydrogen project

From pv magazine Australia

H2C said the Goondiwindi Hydrogen project is moving to the procurement and construction phase, following the announcement of a financial investment decision and the formal execution of a 20-year agreement with the Goondiwindi Regional Council.

H2C said the new hydrogen production facility will use the power generated from a 2.5 MW solar array and wastewater from the Goondiwindi wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) to produce green hydrogen via electrolysis with early estimates indicating the facility could produce up to 1,350 tons of renewable hydrogen per year.

While most of the initial output has been earmarked for local customers including agricultural users and heavy industry, H2C, which will manage the production and sale of the project’s hydrogen, said it is now in a position to confirm supply arrangements for other businesses, governments and project consortia requiring green hydrogen.

“Given that the majority of green hydrogen projects currently in development are not supplying the domestic retail market, H2C is in a unique position to discuss viable supply solutions with businesses and projects situated along the eastern seaboard of Australia,” said the company. “While the majority of supply for the initial stages of the project has been secured for locals in Goondiwindi, H2C has the capability to rapidly increase green hydrogen production to meet additional requirements. Pending volume requirements, this supply can commence in the first quarter of 2024.”

H2C said construction of the Goondiwindi Hydrogen project will commence within the next month. It is planned to be operational before the end of the year.

Brisbane-based H2C said coupling a green hydrogen production facility alongside a wastewater treatment plant helped overcome issues relating to securing water supply. About nine liters of water are needed to produce 1kg of green hydrogen via electrolysis, with 8 kg of oxygen as a byproduct.