Panasonic unveils propane heat pump for residential applications

Panasonic has introduced the Aquarea K and L heat pump series, using R32 and propane (R290) as the refrigerants, respectively.

The propane L series is “ideal for retrofit applications when renovating a home with existing radiators,” Panasonic said in a statement. It noted that the series K is designed for new build applications. The propane heat pumps have a heating capacity of 5 kW to 8 kW, measure 996 mm x 980 mm x 430 mm, and weigh 98 kg.

They have a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 5, according to the company's datasheet. The air source temperature can range from -25 to 35 C for heat, and from 10 C to 43 C for cooling. The heat pumps can purportedly produce hot water up to 75 C.

Their seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) for heating water to 35 C in an “average climate” varies between 5.06 and 4.84, while the SCOP for 35 C applications in “cold climates” varies from 4.25 to 4.31. For 55 C applications, the SCOP is up to 3.67 and 3.33, respectively. The heat pumps are also “smart grid ready” for PV, according to Panasonic.

“The new Aquarea K and L generations benefit from a reduced sound level, up to 8dB(A) less than the previous models,” the manufacturer said. “This advantage makes the installation more flexible by offering more placement possibilities.”

The two models share the same design, with an outdoor unit in anthracite gray and a white indoor unit. The Aquarea K and L series became available in the spring.