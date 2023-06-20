India’s SJVN tenders 1.5 GW of renewables with storage

From pv magazine India

SJVN has launched bidding to supply 1.5 GW of firm and dispatchable power from renewable power projects with energy storage systems. The projects can be built anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission grid.

The selection of renewables developers will be done through tariff-based competitive bidding. Bidding closes on July 20, with technical bids to open the following day.

SJVN recently signed a deal with Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) to develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

In February, it said that it was preparing to set up a 700 MW solar plant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It signed a deal with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority to invest $423.4 million in the construction of the project.

SJVN is targeting 25 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, with more than half of that to come from solar and wind resources.