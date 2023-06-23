Panasonic introduces new home battery

From pv magazine USA

Panasonic North America has revealed the new generation of its EverVolt home battery, a modular energy storage device that supports both DC and AC coupling. This flexibility makes the battery a good fit for both new and existing solar installations.

The storage system includes a hybrid inverter and lithium-ferro-phosphate battery. It also includes the SmartBox, a home energy management device.

Each battery is modular in increments of 4.6 kWh of usable energy, offering up to 18.4 kWh per battery. Up to four EverVolt batteries can be connected to one SmartBox, achieving up to 30 kW of power and 72 kWh of usable energy.

Up to 15.2 kW of solar modules can be connected to three maximum power point trackers. The battery offers up to 7.6 kW of continuous backup power in a single battery.

The battery’s 160 A AC current helps keep more appliances running continuously, and it can use both 120 V and 240 V with no transformer needed. It is rated for a 6,000 cycle lifespan and has a 98% peak efficiency rating and 97.5% CEC weighted efficiency. It also enables 200% PV oversizing, meaning solar capacity can exceed inverter capacity by up to 200%.

