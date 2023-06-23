Thermax unit commissions wind-solar hybrid power plant in India

From pv magazine India
First Energy, a subsidiary of Thermax, has commissioned a 45.80 MW wind-solar hybrid captive power plant in the Indian state of Gujarat. The installed capacity includes 24.3 MW of wind energy and 21.50 MW of solar capacity.
“The project was completed within stipulated timelines with zero accidents,” said Thermax. “The plant is estimated to reduce 1,11,700 tonnes of carbon equivalent per year.”
The plant features more than 50,000 solar modules and nine wind turbine generator units, with each turbine coming in at 2.7 MW of generation capacity.
Thermax – which is based in Pune, India – designs, builds, and commissions turnkey power plants. Its business portfolio also includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The group operates 14 manufacturing facilities across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia and has 38 wholly owned Indian and international subsidiaries.
