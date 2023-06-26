France backpedals on retroactive FIT cuts for pre-2011, large-scale solar

Following orders from the French Council of State on Jan. 26, the government has announced its decision to reverse the retroactive cuts in solar power tariffs. The government's action was prompted by its failure to notify the European Commission about the lower tariffs, as required, as highlighted by the Council of State.

Despite the obligation to inform Brussels about the new tariffs, the government chose not to do so due to concerns that it could jeopardize other incentive programs that were simultaneously being reviewed by the European Commission. The government feared that the sector's aid mechanisms could be invalidated if all measures were notified together.

The reversal of the measure affects 436 solar power plants. It allows owners to receive the originally agreed-upon full tariffs established in contracts signed between 2006 and 2010, which provided generous feed-in tariffs (FITs).