Switzerland becomes gigawatt solar market

Swissolar, the PV association of Switzerland, has published provisional figures on solar market development in 2022. It said that the country installed more the 1 GW of PV last year for the first time.
The statistics confirm what was reported by SolarPower Europe in its “Global Market Outlook” report, which was released at the recent Intersolar trade show in Munich, Germany.
By comparison, Switzerland deployed around 683 MW of PV in 2021. According to Swissolar, this is the third year in a row that PV demand increased by more than 40%. Around 200,000 PV systems have now been installed in Switzerland and their combined capacity is beyond 4.6 GW.
This year, Swissolar expects the PV market to grow by more than 20%.
“Thanks to a high level of motivation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, the solar companies have managed record growth,” said Swissolar Managing Director Matthias Egli.
