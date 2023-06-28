Falling raw material costs, energy prices push down European PPAs in May

Swiss consultancy Pexapark's May report reveals significant drops in electricity, gas, and raw material prices. The carbon price fell below €80 ($87.62)/t0n – a more than four-month low.
Pexapark states that PPA prices in Europe have also fallen “significantly.” Most countries followed the downward trend, with the Netherlands experiencing a 15.7% decline and Great Britain a 15.5% drop. Prices only increased in Portugal and Spain. Pexapark does not provide specific country prices or additional economic details in the report.
In May, 23 new renewables-linked PPAs were announced, up 35% from the previous month. The total capacity of these announcements reached 982 MW, a 2% increase from April. Notably, small-volume PPAs dominated May, with only two deals surpassing 100 MW, compared to eight in February 2023, as reported by Pexapark.
Popular content
Germany recorded the highest number of deals in May, with six announcements totaling over 245 MW. Spain ranked second with five announcements, totaling approximately 317 MW. Notably, Equinix made the largest agreement, acquiring 240 GWh of electricity per year from a 150 MW Sonnedix portfolio in Spain.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.