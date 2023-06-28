Insolation Energy plans 600 MW solar cell factory in India

From pv magazine India

Insolation Energy, a Rajasthan-based solar module manufacturer, is setting up a 600 MW PV cell production facility. It is also expanding its PV module production capacity to 1.2 GW with the addition of a new 500 MW line.

The manufacturer said it expects the new module and cell facilities to start production by the end of the fiscal 2024-25 period.

Manish Gupta, the chairman of Insolation Energy, told pv magazine that the company has planned the new facilities in Jaipur, but it might consider other Indian states if the incentives are attractive.

Insolation Energy currently has 700 MW of cumulative module manufacturing capacity across its two factories.