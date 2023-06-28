Polish manufacturer launches 6-17 kW monobloc heat pump

Polish heating specialist Kensol has launched a monobloc water-source heat pump for residential applications.

“The KTM monobloc heat pump is relying on a Panasonic DC Twin Rotary compressor, which ensures a smooth working process in a temperature range of up to -30 C,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the device also uses R32 as the refrigerant. “The unit ensures smooth operation at outdoor temperatures as low as -30 C and, thanks to the enhanced vapor injection technology used, the pump can achieve flow temperatures as high as 65 C.”

The company offers the new product in five versions with a capacity of 6 kW, 10 kW, 14 kW, and 17 kW respectively. For the heating mode, the coefficient of performance (COP) is up to 4.90 for the largest model and up to 4.91 for the smallest model, according to the company’s datasheet.

The heat pump can also achieve a maximum water temperature of 60 C and its operating range is between -30 C and 43 C.

The 6 kW device has dimensions of 970 mm x 475 mm x 835 mm and weighs 120 kg. The 17 kW system has a size of 1,050 mm x 480 mm x 1330 mm and weighs 190 kg.

Popular content

“The controller with an integrated WiFi module allows for the intelligent operation of three heating circuits as standard,” the spokesperson went on to say. “Additional accessories increase the number of supported circuits and enable the installation to be equipped with room thermostats.”

The manufacturer offers a 5-year product warranty for the heat pump.

Kensol is based in Gliwice, Upper Silesia, in southern Poland, where it operates a solar module and heat pump factory.