Ireland surpasses 680 MW of installed PV capacity

Ireland has deployed around 680 MW of solar power spread across 59,888 generators to date, according to a new report from the Irish Solar Energy Association.
Most of this capacity originates from seven large-scale plants surpassing 5 MW, totaling 349 MW, and 208 MW from microgeneration solar arrays, encompassing systems up to 12 kW. Small-scale ground-mounted PV plants for self-consumption account for another 95 MW, while mini-generation systems ranging from 12 kW to 50 kW contribute 5 MW.
Ireland currently operates 22 MW of utility-scale systems (ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW), 0.3 MW of systems ranging from 200 kW to 1 MW, and 0.54 MW of systems with a capacity between 50 kW and 200 kW.
“By the end of 2023, ESB Networks forecasts almost 1 GW of solar will have connected from domestic rooftop to utility-scale solar projects,” the association said in a statement. “This makes the solar industry the fastest growing renewable power source in Ireland.”
Popular content
Ireland supports rooftop PV operating under its net metering scheme, via a rebate program. The scheme is designed to deploy around 380 MW of solar capacity.
The country also supports large-scale solar via an auction mechanism. In the first renewables auction, the Irish authorities allocated 796 MW of generating capacity. The average weighted bid price for the technology-neutral auction was €0.07408 ($0.08)/kWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.