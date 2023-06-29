Intersolar 2023: Maxeon enters TOPCon segment, strengthens IBC panel output

Bill Mulligan, CEO of Maxeon, spoke to pv magazine at the recent Intersolar 2023 trade show about the Singapore-based module manufacturer’s expansion plans and tech roadmap, as well as current oversupply challenges. He said Maxeon plans to develop IBC products and TOPCon panels in shingle formats.

Bill Mulligan (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

