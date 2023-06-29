Dutch software supplier Taylor and Germany-based Sonnex Energie are offering new all-black solar panels with integrated cell string optimizers.

“We are producing our module in China under an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) model based on Sonnex quality control criteria in our OEM factories which shall pass our audit and be reputable in the industry,” a Sonnex Energy spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the company now has 2 GW of capacity. “While we have our own technical team and quality control team which are always at the production site for the production.”

The two companies are offering five versions of the new panels, with power outputs ranging from 395 W to 415 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.23% to 21.25%. The open-circuit voltage is between 36.93 V and 37.90 V and the short-circuit current is 13.48 A to 13.72 A. The panels can work either with system voltages of 1,500 V or 1,000 V.

The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,113 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.2 kg. They feature 120 half-cut monocrystalline PERC cells measuring 166 mm x 83 mm. The new panels also feature IP65 or IP67 enclosures and black anodized aluminum frames. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and and operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new panels come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 82.5% of the nominal output power.

“We are now able to offer this unique technology to the market,” said Eric Lee, general manager of Sonnex Energie. “The integration of cell string optimizers in our modules really sets us apart and enables us to provide enhanced value to our customers.”