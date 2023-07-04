Germany’s power mix boasts more renewables, lower spot market prices – despite nuclear exit

The feared 7 TWh gap was not filled by electricity from lignite, as production from lignite-fired power plants dropped to 41 TWh in the first half of 2023, down from 52 TWh in the same period last year. Net electricity production from hard coal also decreased from 26 TWh to 20 TWh. However, the decline in gas was minimal, going from 24 TWh to 23 TWh.

In contrast, renewable generation remained steady, resulting in a relative share of 57.7% of net electricity generation in the first half of the year, compared to 51% in the previous year.

During this period, onshore and offshore wind turbines produced 67 TWh of green electricity, making them the largest energy source in the German electricity system. PV systems contributed 30 TWh, with only a slight decline of 0.6 TWh compared to the previous year. Notably, on May 4, photovoltaic generation set a record by surpassing 40 GW, and in June, wind power and photovoltaics combined generated a record 15 TWh of electricity.

According to Fraunhofer ISE, energy prices did not experience a shock but rather decreased. The volume-weighted average electricity price in the day-ahead auction was €100.54 ($190.56)/MWh, compared to €181.28/MWh in the same period last year and €53.42/MWh in 2021. The lower price is attributed to the cheaper natural gas, which currently averages €45.29/MWh, half the price compared to the first half of 2022, despite a €3 increase in the CO₂ price to €86.96 per ton.