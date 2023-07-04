France’s first hybrid wind-solar project goes online

From pv magazine France

Sorégies, a French gas and electricity supplier, has commissioned the first hybrid wind-solar power plant in France. The project includes a 5 MW PV plant installed on a landfill site in Savigné, located in the Vienne department of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, and a 24 MW wind farm deployed in the neighboring municipality of Saint Macoux.

“The necessary development of renewable energies is not without consequences for the electricity system, because the networks must then be able to accommodate this new electricity production,” said Soregies, in reference to a recent warning from French grid operator RTE about potential network congestion issues.

The wind farm and PV facility are connected to a shared substation. Through real-time communication and control, these two power stations enable maximized electricity production without the need for infrastructure expansion. Their shared network access point also enhances their load factor. Popular content

“This solution makes it possible to locally produce 5.3 GWh of additional green energy per year, with no impact on the electricity network,” said Anna Wachowiak, deputy general manager for Sorégies.

CRE, the country's regulator, selected the project in a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects.