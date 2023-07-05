CEE Group, Goldbeck switches on 155 MW solar plant in Germany

The Döllen solar farm, built in one year, sells power to French energy company Engie under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA), as confirmed by the two companies.

The project, situated on a former agricultural site, was built by Goldbeck Solar in collaboration with German engineering company Antilike Solar. Financing was provided by DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing GmbH & Co. KG. Chinese module maker Astronergy supplied the panels.

The electricity is being integrated into the network of E.DIS Netz AG, a regional electricity distribution network operator serving Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. E.DIS built a substation in Schönhagen specifically for the solar park. The commercial law firm Taylor Wessing and the consulting firm 8.2 Obst & Ziehmann were involved as legal and technical advisoes for the transaction.