CEE Group, Goldbeck switches on 155 MW solar plant in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
German energy asset manager CEE Group and project developer Goldbeck Solar have switched on a 155 MW solar power plant in Gumtow, Germany.
The Döllen solar farm, built in one year, sells power to French energy company Engie under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA), as confirmed by the two companies.
The project, situated on a former agricultural site, was built by Goldbeck Solar in collaboration with German engineering company Antilike Solar. Financing was provided by DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing GmbH & Co. KG. Chinese module maker Astronergy supplied the panels.
Popular content
The electricity is being integrated into the network of E.DIS Netz AG, a regional electricity distribution network operator serving Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. E.DIS built a substation in Schönhagen specifically for the solar park. The commercial law firm Taylor Wessing and the consulting firm 8.2 Obst & Ziehmann were involved as legal and technical advisoes for the transaction.
“Particular challenges had to be overcome during the construction of the solar park, which were related, among other things, to the subsoil, the weather conditions, and the power supply during the implementation of the project,” said Goldbeck Solar Group CEO Joachim Goldbeck. “In addition, the geopolitical events of the past few months have disrupted supply chains.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.