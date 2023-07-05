Germany wraps up rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.1018/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's sixth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW.

It reviewed 342 MW of bids and selected 191 MW of projects in the procurement exercise. The final prices ranged between €0.0880kWh and €0.1080/kWh. The final average price came in at €0.1018.

In its fifth tender, held in March, the agency reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. Final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was slightly higher at €0.1087.

In the fourth tender in August 2022, the Bundesnetagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.

The third tender, in May 2022, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.

In the second PV tender in January 2022, the Bundesnetagentur reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233 MW. It selected 136 projects, totaling 154 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570/kWh and €0.0828/kWh. The final average price was €0.0743.

In the first such solar tender in July 2021, the agency reviewed 168 bids with a combined capacity of 213 MW. It selected 114 projects, totaling 152 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0535/kWh and €0.0789/kWh. The final average price was €0.0688.